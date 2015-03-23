Merkel and Tsipras hold friendly meeting, problems remain

A meeting of Greek and German leaders on Monday (23 March) saw little change in substance on how to deal with Greece's debt, but the tone was conciliatory, including on the difficult issue of WWII reparations.

Following weeks of sniping between the two capitals, Greek leader Alexis Tsipras was on a charm offensive.

He made a joke about bringing nice Greek weather to Berlin, promised to push ahead with reforms, and said German chancellor Angela Merkel is someone who "listened" to p...