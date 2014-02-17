EU suspends Swiss talks on research and education

EU-Swiss talks on EU-funded research and education programmes have been suspended following Bern's refusal to sign a reciprocal work permit deal with Croatia.

“There was another round of negotiations due and we had said it wouldn’t take place until Switzerland had signed the protocol with Croatia,” European Commission spokesman Joe Hennon told this website on Monday (17 February).

Hennon says both the research programme Horizon 2020 and its Erasmus+ student exchange is conditioned...