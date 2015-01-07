Ad
Citizens in at least eight EU member states will be able to vote in 2015. (Photo: electoralcommission.org.uk)

EU's mainstream parties challenged in 2015 elections

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

Europe's anti-establishment parties have at least nine chances to shine this year.

Following on from the European elections in May 2014 which saw record wins for anti-establishment parties on both the left and the right, this year will test whether they can consolidate this power.

Citizens in at least eight EU member states will be voting for national parliaments in 2015. A total of 2,778 parliamentary seats will be reallocated, in countries like Greece, the UK and Spain.

