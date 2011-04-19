Ad
euobserver
The plans were supported by members of the constitutional affairs committee (Photo: European Parliament)

Call for Europeans to elect 25 MEPs from EU-wide list

EU Political
by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

Members of the European Parliament's constitutional affairs committee have backed a report that calls for the creation of 25 additional MEPs, elected on a pan-European basis in order to boost the legislature's popular legitimacy.

The report's draftsman, Liberal UK MEP Andrew Duff, also hopes the scheme will in effect result in the election of the president of the European Commission, while eurosceptics fear the move will further undermine the EU nation states.

Mandated under the...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
The plans were supported by members of the constitutional affairs committee (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections