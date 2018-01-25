Ad
euobserver
The Paks nuclear plant. Construction of the expansion of the reactor is scheduled to start this year. (Photo: MVM - Paks Nuclear Power Plant)

Austria sues Commission over Hungary's nuclear plant

EU Political
Green Economy
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Austria decided on Wednesday (24 January) to sue the European Commission for allowing the expansion of Hungary's controversial Paks nuclear plant, to be built and financed by Russia.

The project is viewed by critics as an example of Hungary's prime minister, Viktor Orban, cosying up to Russian president Vladimir Putin.

Austrian sustainability minister Elisabeth Koestinger tweeted: "Austria will take action against the use of nuclear power plants at all levels. That is why today we...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalGreen Economy

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

Oettinger flight was not a meeting, commission says
EU gives green light to Hungary's nuclear plant
Commission still silent on Hungarian nuclear contract
German EU commissioner used Kremlin lobbyist's jet
The Paks nuclear plant. Construction of the expansion of the reactor is scheduled to start this year. (Photo: MVM - Paks Nuclear Power Plant)

Tags

EU PoliticalGreen Economy

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections