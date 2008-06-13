Counting begins in Ireland EU referendum

The counting of votes from the Irish referendum on the EU treaty begins on Friday (13 June) morning as the rest of Europe anxiously waits to hear the outcome.

Officials from the country's 43 constituencies will start checking the ballot boxes at 10am CET with the results expected in the afternoon.

Until the final tally is clear, most of the focus throughout the day will be on how many Irish citizens chose to cast their ballot.

State broadcaster RTE reported that turnout is e...