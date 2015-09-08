Ad
euobserver

Cameron defeated on EU referendum bill

EU Political
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

British Prime Minister David Cameron's government on Monday (7 September) suffered its first defeat in parliament since its re-election in May, after Eurosceptic Tories joined opposition lawmakers to reject proposed rules for a European Union membership referendum.

The referendum bill was passed in the early hours of Tuesday by the House of Commons, with the Eurosceptic and Labour lawmakers defeated by 312 to 285 votes preventing the government from relaxing so-called “purdah” laws.

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

Cameron avoids defeat on EU referendum bill
Cameron faces rebellion over referendum rules
Cameron planning June 2016 EU vote

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections