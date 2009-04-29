Ad
euobserver
The commission's response represents the first longterm look at the problems associated with Europe's ageing population (Photo: European Commission)

Economic crisis could cause generational conflict

EU Political
by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

The current economic crisis could sharply worsen the problems associated with Europe's ageing population and cause friction between younger and older generations if long term structural changes are not undertaken, the European Commission has warned.

In its 2009 Ageing Report, published Wednesday (29 April), the commission said that the economic downturn "could make the challenges creating by ageing more acute."

The report says that EU policy makers have a 10 year window – roughly ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
The commission's response represents the first longterm look at the problems associated with Europe's ageing population (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections