Economic crisis could cause generational conflict

The current economic crisis could sharply worsen the problems associated with Europe's ageing population and cause friction between younger and older generations if long term structural changes are not undertaken, the European Commission has warned.
In its 2009 Ageing Report, published Wednesday (29 April), the commission said that the economic downturn "could make the challenges creating by ageing more acute."
The report says that EU policy makers have a 10 year window – roughly ...
