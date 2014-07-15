Ad
Juncker - elected European Commission president in Strasbourg on Tuesday (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

Juncker elected: promises more social EU, more political commission

EU Political
by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

Jean-Claude Juncker was elected European Commission President on Tuesday (15 July) after promising a more social Europe and paying tribute to the major integrationist politicians of the previous generation.

The former Luxembourg PM, who has been on and around the EU stage for the last two decades, received 422 votes, easily surpassing the minimum 376 needed. Of the 729 MEPs that took part, 250 voted against him, 47 abstained and 10 votes were void.

In a 50-minute speech before the...

