euobserver
The court is looking into the effect of further EU integration on the German Bundestag (Photo: Torkil Sørensen/norden.org)

German court judgement on Lisbon end of June

by Honor Mahony,

Germany's constitutional court is to publish its judgement on whether the EU's Lisbon Treaty is compatible with the country's constitution on 30 June.

The court is examining a complaint by centre-right politician Peter Gauweiler and some left wing deputies that the proposed new rules for the EU would undermine the powers of the national parliament (Bundestag) and therefore the principle of democracy in Germany.

The Gauweiler party suggests that the German parliament is losing its ...

