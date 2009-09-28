Member states holding back social agenda, says Barroso

European commission president Jose Manuel Barroso told a gathering of civil society representatives on Monday (28 September) that the European Union needed to do more to tackle social issues such as poverty.
He said member state governments had repeatedly blocked greater European action in this area in the past, choosing instead to look after their own poor.
"I think now in the face of this economic crisis we should consider doing something at the European level for the poorest,...
