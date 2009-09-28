Ad
euobserver
Close to 80 million people currently live in poverty in the EU (Photo: European Commission)

Member states holding back social agenda, says Barroso

EU Political
by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

European commission president Jose Manuel Barroso told a gathering of civil society representatives on Monday (28 September) that the European Union needed to do more to tackle social issues such as poverty.

He said member state governments had repeatedly blocked greater European action in this area in the past, choosing instead to look after their own poor.

"I think now in the face of this economic crisis we should consider doing something at the European level for the poorest,...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
Close to 80 million people currently live in poverty in the EU (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections