Ad
euobserver
"No Lisbon treaty, no enlargement," says the French president (Photo: EUobserver)

Further EU enlargement not possible without Lisbon Treaty, says Sarkozy

EU Political
by Elitsa Vucheva, Brussels,

Enlargement of the EU will come to halt if the Lisbon treaty does not enter into force, French president Nicolas Sarkozy warned member states in the aftermath of the Irish No vote last week.

"It is certain that as long as we have not solved the institutional problem, the question of enlargement is stopped de jure or de facto," he said at a press conference in Brussels on Thursday night (19 June).

Irish voters rejected the EU's Lisbon treaty last Thursday, but some EU leaders – inc...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
"No Lisbon treaty, no enlargement," says the French president (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections