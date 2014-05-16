Ad
The Parliament chamber was the venue as the five Commission candidates slugged it out (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

Left and Right trade blows on economy in EU election debate

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

The five candidates bidding to become the next European Commission president traded blows over Europe's economic past and future, in the last televised debate before next week's European elections.

The debate, held in the European Parliament chamber on Thursday (15 May), was the first to feature Alexis Tsipras, the leader of the leftist Syriza party which is set to top the polls in Greece, and Greece dominated the discussion.

The event, which used interpretation to allow Tsipras ...

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

