Former Belgian prime minister, Guy Verhoftstadt, was elected as the new liberal leader on Tuesday (Photo: European Commission)

Verhoftstadt elected as new Liberal leader

EU Political
by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

Former Belgian prime minister, Guy Verhoftstadt, has been unanimously elected as the new leader of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe (ALDE), the third largest political party within the European parliament.

Mr Verhoftstadt, recently elected as an MEP in European elections earlier this month, will take over from Graham Watson, the UK MEP who has been party leader for the last seven years and is now hoping to become president of the European Parliament.

