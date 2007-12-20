Ad
The referendum idea was initially introduced to reassure French public opinion ahead of a vote on the EU constitutional treaty (Photo: EUobserver)

Paris seeks to drop enlargement referendums clause

by Elitsa Vucheva,

The idea that future EU enlargements should be submitted to a popular vote in France has been dropped in a draft bill aimed at reforming the country's constitution.

According to the bill submitted by the French government on Wednesday (19 December), Paris' ratification of new EU memberships could be done either by popular vote or by the French "Congress" - a body comprising the country's national assembly and the senate - which would have to approve it by a three-fifths majority.

