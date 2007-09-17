Ad
In France, the idea of Turkish EU membership was often associated with the EU constitution (Photo: EUobserver)

France considers dropping Turkey referendum

EU Political
by Elitsa Vucheva,

A senior French official has raised the question of scrapping a clause in the French constitution which says that future enlargement of European Union should first be voted on in a referendum.

"Should we maintain or erase this clause?", Jean-Pierre Jouyet, France's state secretary for European affairs, asked last week in front of the Balladur committee – a high-level committee on institutional reform set up by French president Nicolas Sarkozy.

"This could put France into difficult...

