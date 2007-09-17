France considers dropping Turkey referendum

A senior French official has raised the question of scrapping a clause in the French constitution which says that future enlargement of European Union should first be voted on in a referendum.

"Should we maintain or erase this clause?", Jean-Pierre Jouyet, France's state secretary for European affairs, asked last week in front of the Balladur committee – a high-level committee on institutional reform set up by French president Nicolas Sarkozy.

"This could put France into difficult...