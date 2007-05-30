France gives stay of execution on Turkey EU hopes

France has confirmed that it will agree to press ahead with Turkey's EU membership talks for now, and push for a broader decision in December on whether or not to scrap the country's accession process altogether.

A French government official was quoted by French media as saying on Tuesday (29 May) that Paris will not try to block the German EU presidency's plan to open one to three "negotiating chapters" with Ankara this month.

New French president Nicolas Sarkozy will instead fo...