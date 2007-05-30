Ad
euobserver
The Bosphorus: EU talks with Turkey started in December 2005, but two years down the line, France might put them on a different track (Photo: Wikipedia)

France gives stay of execution on Turkey EU hopes

EU Political
by Lucia Kubosova,

France has confirmed that it will agree to press ahead with Turkey's EU membership talks for now, and push for a broader decision in December on whether or not to scrap the country's accession process altogether.

A French government official was quoted by French media as saying on Tuesday (29 May) that Paris will not try to block the German EU presidency's plan to open one to three "negotiating chapters" with Ankara this month.

New French president Nicolas Sarkozy will instead fo...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
The Bosphorus: EU talks with Turkey started in December 2005, but two years down the line, France might put them on a different track (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections