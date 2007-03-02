Ad
euobserver
Europe without barriers -Prague's logo for its 2009 EU presidency (Photo: European Commission)

Czechs to push liberalisation during 2009 EU presidency

EU Political
by Lucia Kubosova, Brussels,

With almost two years still to go, the Czech government has opted for "Europe without barriers" to be the key message of the country's 2009 EU presidency.

With France and Sweden on board as presidency trio partners, Prague aims to lobby for free movement of people, services and liberalised trade policy.

The Czech Republic will be the second new EU member state to take over the bloc's six-month rotating chair in January 2009, following Slovenia in early 2008.

The government...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
Europe without barriers -Prague's logo for its 2009 EU presidency (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections