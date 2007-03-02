Czechs to push liberalisation during 2009 EU presidency

With almost two years still to go, the Czech government has opted for "Europe without barriers" to be the key message of the country's 2009 EU presidency.

With France and Sweden on board as presidency trio partners, Prague aims to lobby for free movement of people, services and liberalised trade policy.

The Czech Republic will be the second new EU member state to take over the bloc's six-month rotating chair in January 2009, following Slovenia in early 2008.

The government...