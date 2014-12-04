Far-right party helps to bring down Swedish government

Sweden’s left-green coalition has called elections on 22 March after an anti-immigrant party helped defeat its draft budget.

Stefan Lofven, the Socialist Democrat PM, announced the move on Wednesday (3 December) following a parliament vote on his spending proposals.

His budget fell when the Sweden Democrats, which says the Nordic country should cut immigration by 90 percent, voted together with four centre-right parties, including the Moderates of former prime minister Fredrik R...