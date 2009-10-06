Ad
euobserver
Ireland, which recently voted Yes to the Lisbon Treaty, is the fifth best place in the world in which to live (Photo: EUobserver)

Pre-crash Ireland was best place to live in the EU

EU Political
by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

Ireland is the best place to live within the European Union, according to an annual United Nations report on standard of living.

However, Norway comes top overall in the UN's human development index, a ranking that takes into account the domestic economy, life expectancy, literacy rates and school enrollment.

Niger meanwhile comes at the bottom of the list of 182 countries.

Australia, Iceland and Canada round out the top four in the ranking, which is based on the most rece...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
Ireland, which recently voted Yes to the Lisbon Treaty, is the fifth best place in the world in which to live (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections