Pre-crash Ireland was best place to live in the EU

Ireland is the best place to live within the European Union, according to an annual United Nations report on standard of living.
However, Norway comes top overall in the UN's human development index, a ranking that takes into account the domestic economy, life expectancy, literacy rates and school enrollment.
Niger meanwhile comes at the bottom of the list of 182 countries.
Australia, Iceland and Canada round out the top four in the ranking, which is based on the most rece...
