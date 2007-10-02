EU relations hit Polish election debate

Polish prime minister Jaroslaw Kaczynski on Monday (1 October) defended his EU record in a pre-election TV debate, saying the past two years of scrapping in Brussels have earned Warsaw "respect."
"In these two years we've achieved a lot - a ten year extension of Nice, the Ioannina compromise, solidarity in the face of Russia and energy security," he said. "We've gained respect, the status of a country that has to be reckoned with."
His comments refer to Poland's battle to keep pro...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
