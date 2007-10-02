EU relations hit Polish election debate

Polish prime minister Jaroslaw Kaczynski on Monday (1 October) defended his EU record in a pre-election TV debate, saying the past two years of scrapping in Brussels have earned Warsaw "respect."

"In these two years we've achieved a lot - a ten year extension of Nice, the Ioannina compromise, solidarity in the face of Russia and energy security," he said. "We've gained respect, the status of a country that has to be reckoned with."

His comments refer to Poland's battle to keep pro...