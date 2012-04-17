Ad
euobserver
'Under the ESM treaty Ireland is obligated to make capital contributions of up to €11,145,400,000 which is the equivalent to approximately one third of the total Irish tax revenue for 2011' (Photo: Wayne Lam (Ramius))

Fiscal treaty - taking the EU in the wrong direction

EU Political
Opinion
by Thomas Pringle, IRELAND,

As an Irish legislator and citizen I keep asking myself, would it not be absurd if Irish voters were to vote in the 31 May Fiscal Compact Referendum in favour of imposing austerity rules on ourselves in order to get future access to a proposed permanent Eurozone loan fund when the separate but “complementary” treaty establishing that fund is arguably illegal under EU law, unconstitutional in Ireland and has not yet come into force and indeed may never do so.

On 9 March I wrote to the Ta...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

Related articles

Hollande 'not alone' in bid to re-open fiscal treaty
Irish to vote as treaty is outside normal EU structures
Twenty five EU leaders sign German-model fiscal treaty
'Under the ESM treaty Ireland is obligated to make capital contributions of up to €11,145,400,000 which is the equivalent to approximately one third of the total Irish tax revenue for 2011' (Photo: Wayne Lam (Ramius))

Tags

EU PoliticalOpinion

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections