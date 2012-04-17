Germany defends ECB from Sarkozy proposal

Germany has rejected Nicolas Sarkozy's idea to change the rules of the European Central Bank (ECB) bank if he gets re-elected as French president.

“The German position on the ECB and its role – independent of encouragement and assistance from politics – is known, also in Paris, and has been unchanged for a long time,” German government spokesman Steffen Seibert told a press conference in Berlin on Monday (16 April).

He added that Berlin agrees with Paris on the need to boost grow...