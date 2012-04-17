Ad
euobserver
Sarkozy's ideas do not sit well with Merkel - but his own aides have suggested he is all electioneering (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Germany defends ECB from Sarkozy proposal

Green Economy
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Germany has rejected Nicolas Sarkozy's idea to change the rules of the European Central Bank (ECB) bank if he gets re-elected as French president.

“The German position on the ECB and its role – independent of encouragement and assistance from politics – is known, also in Paris, and has been unchanged for a long time,” German government spokesman Steffen Seibert told a press conference in Berlin on Monday (16 April).

He added that Berlin agrees with Paris on the need to boost grow...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Related articles

Merkel and Sarkozy: The end of the affair?
Sarkozy wants new role for euro bank
Sarkozy's ideas do not sit well with Merkel - but his own aides have suggested he is all electioneering (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections