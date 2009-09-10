Barroso holds his own in spectacular brawl with Greens

Europe's most senior official, Jose Manuel Barroso, entered the lion's den - or perhaps, a pit of Green vipers - on Wednesday (10 September) night when he battled the cutting, sarcastic Green co-leader, Daniel Cohn-Bendit, and his fellow eco-deputies at a hearing in the European Parliament over his re-appointment.

Mr Barroso has the backing of the right and centre-right in the house, but needs support from the Liberals or Socialists if he is to secure the majority he needs to win the po...