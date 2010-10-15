Ad
euobserver
Hotel Matignon in Paris: Turkish EU membership has long been unpopular in France (Photo: © European Community, 2008)

French centre-right MPs want to cut EU funds to Turkey

EU Political
by Honor Mahony,

Centre-right French MPs on Thursday (14 September) tabled an amendment in the National Assembly demanding that France next year not pay money due to Turkey to help it on the path to EU membership

French daily Le Monde reports that around 50 deputies from president Nicolas Sarkozy's own Union for a Popular Movement (UMP) party are opposed to including so-called pre-accession funds in the national finance bill for 2011. The UMP has 317 of the 577-seat lower house.

The money is used ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
Hotel Matignon in Paris: Turkish EU membership has long been unpopular in France (Photo: © European Community, 2008)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections