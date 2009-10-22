Ad
A VIP arrives for an EU summit. Poland does not want the new president to be too presidential. (Photo: EUobserver)

Poland wants mini-president at EU helm

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Poland has said it wants the new EU president to be a quiet consensus-builder who will not try to aggrandise the post, in what looks like another blow to British candidate Tony Blair.

"The President of the European Council, apart from chairing its sessions, should concentrate on ensuring the continuity of its works and on building consensus among representatives of member states. His/her right of authority should not be extended through non-treaty measures," it said in a position paper ...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

