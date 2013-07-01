EU officials: 2,500 jobs to go in austerity deal

Two thousand five hundred EU officials are set to lose their jobs in the next four years as part of new austerity measures for EU institutions.

Under the deal announced on Friday (28 June) by MEPs and ministers, the job cuts, which represent a 5 percent reduction of staff across the 50 EU institutions and agencies dotted around Europe, will be imposed gradually between 2013 and 2017.

Meanwhile, remaining staff will see a two-year pay and pension freeze alongside a small increase t...