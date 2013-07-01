Ad
EU officials went on strike as leaders gathered for lat week's summit (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

EU officials: 2,500 jobs to go in austerity deal

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

Two thousand five hundred EU officials are set to lose their jobs in the next four years as part of new austerity measures for EU institutions.

Under the deal announced on Friday (28 June) by MEPs and ministers, the job cuts, which represent a 5 percent reduction of staff across the 50 EU institutions and agencies dotted around Europe, will be imposed gradually between 2013 and 2017.

Meanwhile, remaining staff will see a two-year pay and pension freeze alongside a small increase t...

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

