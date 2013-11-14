Wilders and Le Pen join forces on anti-EU group

A political group uniting Europe's far-right and anti-EU forces has moved a step closer after Marine Le Pen and Geert Wilders confirmed plans to work together ahead of next May's European elections.

"Today is the beginning of the liberation from the European elite, the monster in Brussels," said Wilders at a joint press conference with the National Front leader in the Dutch parliament in The Hague on Wednesday (13 November).

"We want to decide how we control our borders, our mone...