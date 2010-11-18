Icelandic minister criticises 'Kafka-esque' EU talks

Iceland's justice minister, who last weekend called for stripped-down accession negotiations with Brussels that could be completed in just two months, has stepped up his criticisms, calling into question the need to make "Kafka-esque bureaucratic" changes to national law if the people are likely to ultimately reject joining the bloc in a referendum.
"Brussels has to understand that we have had a massive economic crash, and yet such changes are obviously an enormous burden of bureaucrati...
