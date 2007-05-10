Voting and veto issues to dominate EU constitution discussions

The voting system and where member states should have a right to a veto are shaping up to be the two biggest issues at the treaty summit next month in Brussels with diplomats already gearing themselves up for a long meeting.
The German EU presidency has finished the technical consultations with member state officials - a last gathering of all of these technocrats will occur next week on Wednesday - and is now expected to enter the political phase.
According to diplomats close to t...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here