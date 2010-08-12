Ad
euobserver
The move could make it easier for citizens to sue drug firms (Photo: www.freeimages.co.uk)

EU agency to reveal secret data on drug side-effects

EU Political
by Leigh Phillips,

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has reversed its long-held stance on releasing studies on drug side effects after pressure from the European Ombudsman.

The London-based agency, which evaluates drugs in the EU, on Wednesday (11 August) said that it would issue data on anti-acne medication Roaccutane produced by pharma giant Roche in the coming weeks.

An Irish man, whose son committed suicide after taking Roaccutane, is currently suing Roche over the drug, which has been linked...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
The move could make it easier for citizens to sue drug firms (Photo: www.freeimages.co.uk)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections