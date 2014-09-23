Ad
The Irish official has raised the profile of the EU ombudsman office (Photo: Valentina Pop)

Ombudsman vows 'robust' action against EU secrecy

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

EU ombudsman Emily O'Reilly wants more transparency from EU institutions on letting officials switch to the private sector, negotiating trade agreements, and allowing medicines onto the European market.

"Even if I don’t have powers of a judge, I do have very strong investigatory powers, I can summon officials to question them about their actions," O'Reilly said Tuesday (23 September) in a press conference reporting on her first year in office.

Providing she gets re-elected in Janu...

