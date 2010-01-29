EU-funded think tanks defend their credibility

The European Commission will in 2010 pay €6.7 million in subsidies to a group of think tanks and NGOs.
The grants cover 58 organisations, ranging from some of Brussels' best known talking shops, such as Cafe Babel and the European Policy Centre (EPC), to niche bodies such as the European Paralympic Committee.
The top 10 recipients are: the Platform of European Social NGOs o...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
