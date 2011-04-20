Croatia moves closer to EU membership, Turkey stalls

Croatia on Tuesday (19 April) concluded negotiations in two more areas, agriculture and budgetary issues, getting closer to finishing EU accession talks by the end of June, despite a rise in anti-EU sentiments after the sentence issued by the international court in the Hague for war crimes.

"In these politically difficult times, it is extremely important we send a positive message to each Croatian citizen and to each EU citizen," Hungarian foreign minister Janos Martonyi said during a p...