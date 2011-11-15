Ad
euobserver
Belgrade's EU bid depends on a resolution of the situation in Kosovo (Photo: Konrad Zielinski)

Serbia unlikely to win EU candidate status this year

EU Political
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

The continued deadlock in Kosovo-Serb relations after this summer's violence is likely to prevent member states from granting Belgrade official EU candidate status at an upcoming summit on 9 December.

"France is in favour of recognising Serbia's candidate status, but it has to resume dialogue with Kosovo. At the moment, there is no unanimity among the 27 member states," French foreign minister Alain Juppe told reporters on Monday after discussing Serbia's bid with fellow EU foreign min...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

Kosovo violence threatens Serbia's EU bid
EU links Serbia's candidate status to Kosovo talks
Belgrade's EU bid depends on a resolution of the situation in Kosovo (Photo: Konrad Zielinski)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections