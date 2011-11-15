Serbia unlikely to win EU candidate status this year

The continued deadlock in Kosovo-Serb relations after this summer's violence is likely to prevent member states from granting Belgrade official EU candidate status at an upcoming summit on 9 December.

"France is in favour of recognising Serbia's candidate status, but it has to resume dialogue with Kosovo. At the moment, there is no unanimity among the 27 member states," French foreign minister Alain Juppe told reporters on Monday after discussing Serbia's bid with fellow EU foreign min...