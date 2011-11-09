Ad
euobserver
Italy is facing a twin fiscal and political crisis (Photo: Alessandro Marotta)

Italian bonds shatter 7% bail-out ceiling

Green Economy
by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

The interest rate on Italian 10-year government bonds breached seven percent on Wednesday, shattering the psychological bail-out ‘ceiling’.

Greece, Portugal and Ireland all had to seek multi-billion-euro bail-outs when their 10-year bonds exceeded this threshold.

The cost of government short-term borrowing for the country exceeds even these levels, with one-year bonds having soared to above eight percent.

The development has EU leaders scrambling to respond to the deteriora...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Related articles

Report: Italy to be put under IMF surveillance
Italian 'national consensus' urgent, says Brussels
Italian parliament shows Berlusconi the door
Italy is facing a twin fiscal and political crisis (Photo: Alessandro Marotta)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections