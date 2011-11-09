Italian bonds shatter 7% bail-out ceiling

The interest rate on Italian 10-year government bonds breached seven percent on Wednesday, shattering the psychological bail-out ‘ceiling’.

Greece, Portugal and Ireland all had to seek multi-billion-euro bail-outs when their 10-year bonds exceeded this threshold.

The cost of government short-term borrowing for the country exceeds even these levels, with one-year bonds having soared to above eight percent.

The development has EU leaders scrambling to respond to the deteriora...