US and France point to upcoming action on Iran

US President Barack Obama and French leader Nicolas Sarkozy have indicated that an upcoming UN report on Iran's alleged nuclear weapons programme could trigger new international action.

Speaking alongside Sarkozy in a briefing at the G20 summit in Cannes on Thursday (3 November), Obama said: "We had the opportunity to also talk about a range of security issues ... The IAEA [the UN's Vienna-based nuclear watchdog] is scheduled to release a report on Iran's nuclear program next week and P...