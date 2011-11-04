Ad
euobserver
Nuclear centrifuges - The Guardian was told Iran will soon have hidden its assets underground (Photo: Wikipedia)

US and France point to upcoming action on Iran

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

US President Barack Obama and French leader Nicolas Sarkozy have indicated that an upcoming UN report on Iran's alleged nuclear weapons programme could trigger new international action.

Speaking alongside Sarkozy in a briefing at the G20 summit in Cannes on Thursday (3 November), Obama said: "We had the opportunity to also talk about a range of security issues ... The IAEA [the UN's Vienna-based nuclear watchdog] is scheduled to release a report on Iran's nuclear program next week and P...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Iran suicide bombers pose bigger threat than missiles, expert says
EU leaders back US claims on Iran assassination plot
Nuclear centrifuges - The Guardian was told Iran will soon have hidden its assets underground (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections