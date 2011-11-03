Ad
euobserver
Papandreou appears set to step down (Photo: France Diplomatie)

Papandreou pulls back from referendum

Green Economy
by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou has backed away from holding a referendum on a €130 EU bail-out deal and has agreed to talks with the conservative opposition over the construction of a transitional government leading to early elections.

Papandreou said after an emergency cabinet meeting that the referendum “was never a purpose in itself”.

It appeared earlier in the day that the leader was readying himself to step down and was likely to be replaced by a former vice-president...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Related articles

EU tells Greece: Choose the euro or go
China and India pull back from EU after Greek surprise
€8bn Greek payment on ice until referendum
Papandreou appears set to step down (Photo: France Diplomatie)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections