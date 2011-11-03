Ad
euobserver
'Super Mario' has failed to impress economists such as Sony Kapoor (Photo: European Parliament)

ECB will not become bank of last resort, Draghi says

Green Economy
by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

In his highly anticipated first appearance as head of the European Central Bank, Mario Draghi Thursday (3 November) indicated that there will be no radical policy change under his watch, in particular ruling out becoming the lender of last resort for eurozone governments.

"What makes you think that to become the lender of last resort for governments is actually the thing that you need to keep the eurozone together?" he said in response to a question on the issue following a meeting of t...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Related articles

ECB returns to markets to help Italy and Spain
ECB offers new loans to banks in 'worst crisis since WWI'
'Super Mario' has failed to impress economists such as Sony Kapoor (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections