ECB will not become bank of last resort, Draghi says

In his highly anticipated first appearance as head of the European Central Bank, Mario Draghi Thursday (3 November) indicated that there will be no radical policy change under his watch, in particular ruling out becoming the lender of last resort for eurozone governments.

"What makes you think that to become the lender of last resort for governments is actually the thing that you need to keep the eurozone together?" he said in response to a question on the issue following a meeting of t...