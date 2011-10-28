Ad
Stairwell in the Vatican museum. The church's own bank is one of the world's most opaque and least regulated in the world (Photo: Jon Himoff)

French finance chief joins Vatican attack on markets

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

France's top financial regulator has told bishops he shares the Vatican's view that financial markets are out of control and need central regulation.

Jean-Pierre Jouyet, the head of the French Financial Markets Authority, laid out his views at a yearly meeting of 24 senior Roman Catholic bishops in Brussels on Thursday (27 October), a few hours after EU...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

