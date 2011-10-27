Ad
euobserver
A more powerful Olli Rehn (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Rehn to get increased economic powers

Green Economy
by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

EU monetary affairs commissioner Olli Rehn is to be given extra authority to supervise national fiscal policies, as the commission moves quickly to centralise economic governance powers in Brussels.

"[Rehn] will become deputy-head of the commission for economic and monetary affairs and the euro," and will have "additional working instruments," European Commission chief Jose Manuel Barroso told the European parliament on Thursday (27 October).

"This is the best way to guarantee in...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Related articles

Netherlands: Indebted states must be made ‘wards’ of the commission or leave euro
Barroso to make sure Berlusconi keeps promises
Banks stonewall EU leaders on haircut
Eurozone chiefs reach deal with bank bosses on Greek haircut
A more powerful Olli Rehn (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections