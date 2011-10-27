Rehn to get increased economic powers

EU monetary affairs commissioner Olli Rehn is to be given extra authority to supervise national fiscal policies, as the commission moves quickly to centralise economic governance powers in Brussels.

"[Rehn] will become deputy-head of the commission for economic and monetary affairs and the euro," and will have "additional working instruments," European Commission chief Jose Manuel Barroso told the European parliament on Thursday (27 October).

"This is the best way to guarantee in...