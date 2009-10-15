Turkish press freedoms no concern of Brussels, says Ankara

Strong concerns about the state of freedom of the press in EU-candidate country Turkey expressed by the European Commission have irked Ankara, which has responded by saying that the matter is none of Brussels' business.
In its annual report released on Wednesday (14 October) on how different countries that are applying to join the European Union are faring in bringing their legal frameworks in line with EU norms, for the first time, the commission criticised Turkey over freedom of the p...
