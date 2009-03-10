MEPs see restricted role for future EU president

MEPs have approved a report calling for a narrow role for the future EU president, in stark contrast to the broad flag-carrying post that some member states have envisioned.

Deputies in the constitutional affairs committee on Monday (9 March) agreed that the president of the European Council - a new maximum five-year post foreseen under the Lisbon Treaty - should not speak for the EU as a whole on political issues.

Instead the person should be restricted to representing the EU at ...