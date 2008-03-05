Ad
Mr Lajcak - positive about the EU's image in Bosnia (Photo: OHR)

EU image in Bosnia intact, says international envoy

EU Political
by Elitsa Vucheva, Brussels,

The desire to be part of the EU is still very popular amongst all Bosnians, despite Kosovo's recent declaration of independence and the anti-Western protests that followed in Republika Srpska – Bosnia's Serb entity - the international community's high representative for Bosnia and Herzegovina has said.

In an interview with EUobserver on Tuesday (4 March), Miroslav Lajcak, who is also the EU's special representative in Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH), said: "The European perspective is an ...

