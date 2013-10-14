Have some faith in our politicians

It is no secret that there is a big divide between EU decision-makers and the public.
This divide risks widening further by misinformed theories on how powerful lobbyists have replaced elected politicians in deciding EU policies and legislations. Even more so, when decision-makers themselves contribute to such conspiracies.
Lobbying is often portrayed, not least by the media, as witchcraft whereby minds are twisted to promote the interests of great multinational corporations.
Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.
