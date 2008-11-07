EU planning to take over Bosnia supervision

Increasingly concerned over stalling progress in Bosnia and "inflammatory rhetoric" used by its politicians, EU foreign ministers are expected to adopt on Monday (10 November) a paper suggesting the bloc should be prepared to take over Bosnia's international supervision next year.

The seven-point paper drafted by EU foreign policy chief Javier Solana and enlargement commissioner Olli Rehn stresses that "a stronger engagement of the EU is today more essential than ever before."

The...