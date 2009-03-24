Brown calls on EU to lead the way out of financial 'hurricane'

In an unusually pro-European speech on Tuesday (24 March) UK prime minister Gordon Brown insisted that Britain was one of the EU's key players and that the 27-nation bloc was in a unique position to lead the way out of the global financial crisis by re-inserting "a strong sense of values" in the financial markets.

"I stand here today proud to be British and proud to be European," Mr Brown told MEPs in Strasbourg.

The UK has often been subject to criticism for not being sufficientl...