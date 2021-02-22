Northern Ireland unionists attack EU-exit treaty

Unionist politicians in Northern Ireland and England have threatened legal action against the Brexit deal due to trade disruptions.
The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) and Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) issued the challenge on Sunday (21 February) after some British firms stopped deliveries to Northern Ireland due to post-Brexit red tape, creating empty shelves in supermarkets.
If nothing was done, they would launch a judicial review of the Brexit deal, they warned, in what would a...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
