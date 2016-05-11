Albania references mark new low in Brexit debate

The way the EU referendum campaign has been unfolding, leaving apart the wisdom of holding such a referendum at all, reveals trouble in the state of British politics.

The political elite is handling the question of Britain’s place in Europe with nonchalance and recklessness.

Instead of substance and pragmatism, we are getting hyperbole and empty slogans. Instead of focusing attention on the real issues and options, we get digressions and diversions and a healthy dose of xenophob...