Lisbon opts for package deal on controversial EU work bills

The Portuguese EU presidency is trying to achieve a deal on two controversial labour law bills by proposing changes preferred by the UK to the working time bill and measures desired by France in new rules on temporary work.
The two major directives dealing with workers' rights have been in the Brussels' legislative pipelines for several years and are still causing deep division among member states.
That division has been symbolised by the conflict between two camps of states led b...
